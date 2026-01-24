Man, 75, found dead in house fire on Chicago’s NW Side, police say

The Brief A 75-year-old man was found dead inside a home where authorities responded to a basement fire. The man was found with burns to his body but has not been identified.



An elderly man was found dead inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side Friday afternoon during a response to a basement fire, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the 3000 block of W. George Street in Avondale a little before 3 p.m. for a call of a basement fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers later found the 75-year-old man unresponsive with burns to his body. He died at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim or determined a cause of death.

Area detectives are investigating.