Man, 75, found dead in house fire on Chicago’s NW Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 24, 2026 7:52am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 75-year-old man was found dead inside a home where authorities responded to a basement fire.
    • The man was found with burns to his body but has not been identified.

CHICAGO - An elderly man was found dead inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side Friday afternoon during a response to a basement fire, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the 3000 block of W. George Street in Avondale a little before 3 p.m. for a call of a basement fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers later found the 75-year-old man unresponsive with burns to his body. He died at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim or determined a cause of death.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

