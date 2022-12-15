Man, 77, reported missing from Edgewater

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday night from the Edgewater neighborhood.

Mohammed Karim, 77, was last seen around 8 p.m. at a mosque in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue in West Rogers Park, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Karim's cellphone was later pinged to the area of 3700 North Hoyne Avenue.

Karim is 6 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with black and burgundy strips and black jogging pants. He also was wearing a navy blue splint on his left arm.

Karim can sometimes become confused and lose his way, according to the alert.