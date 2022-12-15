Man, 77, reported missing from Edgewater
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday night from the Edgewater neighborhood.
Mohammed Karim, 77, was last seen around 8 p.m. at a mosque in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue in West Rogers Park, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Karim's cellphone was later pinged to the area of 3700 North Hoyne Avenue.
Karim is 6 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with black and burgundy strips and black jogging pants. He also was wearing a navy blue splint on his left arm.
Karim can sometimes become confused and lose his way, according to the alert.