Man, 77, reported missing from Edgewater

Mohammed Karim | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday night from the Edgewater neighborhood.

Mohammed Karim, 77, was last seen around 8 p.m. at a mosque in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue in West Rogers Park, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Karim's cellphone was later pinged to the area of 3700 North Hoyne Avenue. 

Karim is 6 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with black and burgundy strips and black jogging pants. He also was wearing a navy blue splint on his left arm.

Karim can sometimes become confused and lose his way, according to the alert.