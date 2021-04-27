Man, 84, reported missing from Canaryville

article

An 84-year-old man was reported missing Monday from Canaryville on the South Side.

Benito Rosa was last seen about 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Union Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Rosa was wearing a white t-shirt, a checkered jacket with a gray hood, and dark blue pajama pants when he went missing, police said. He’s described as a 6-foot, 190-pound man with brown eyes and gray hair.

Rosa may be riding a blue tricycle with a basket on it, and is known to frequent the Fairplay Foods at 4640 S. Halsted St., police said. He also spends time in the 500 block of West 42nd Place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.