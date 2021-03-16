Man, 88, missing from South Shore

article

An 88-year-old man has been reported missing from South Shore on the South Side.

Robert "Rob" Mays was last seen Thursday near the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Mays, who may be in need of medical treatment, is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said. He may be in a medical facility listed as a John Doe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8274.