Man accidentally shoots himself during fight in South Shore

A man accidentally shot himself while fighting another man Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 24-year-old pulled out a gun while he was scuffling with another man in his 20s around 8:22 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to police.

The gun went off and struck the 24-year-old. The other man was able to wrestle the gun away from him and fled the scene.

Responding officers found the man who was shot and took him into custody before transporting him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Police found the other man who was in the fight and recovered the handgun.

Area One detectives are investigating.