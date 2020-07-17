Man accidentally shoots himself in head on Near North Side: police

article

A man was gravely wounded after accidentally shooting himself Friday on the Near North Side.

The 25-year-old was talking with a friend via social media about 5:10 a.m. in the 100 block of West Maple Street, according to Chicago police. He was showing off a gun he recently obtained when it accidentally went off, hitting him in the head.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in grave condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.