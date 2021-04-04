Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while attempting to rob someone in the Loop
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man accidentally shot himself while attempting to rob a person early Sunday morning in the Loop.
The man was attempting to rob someone about 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street when he accidentally shot himself in the leg during a fight, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.