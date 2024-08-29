Man accused of concealing bomb-making skills following 2023 explosion in University of Chicago dorm

The Brief Aram Brunson has been charged with attempting to conceal his bomb-making activities after triggering an explosion in his dorm room in January 2023. Brunson allegedly sought to engage in terrorism supporting Armenian causes, creating instructional videos on explosive devices and planning actions against foreign diplomatic facilities in the U.S. Federal authorities discovered explosive materials in his belongings and home, linking his activities to militant intentions, and he now faces serious federal charges with potential prison time.



A Massachusetts man is accused of trying to conceal his efforts to develop bomb-making skills after he triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the University of Chicago in 2023.

Aram Brunson, 21, has been charged with falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact by trick, scheme or device and making false statements to federal officials.

In January 2023, Brunson came to the attention of law enforcement officials in Chicago after he allegedly triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the University of Chicago. Law enforcement officials allegedly found that Brunson was constructing a large black powder device when he accidentally set it off, burning his room and causing the evacuation of the dormitory. He allegedly told law enforcement that he was just mimicking a prank that he saw on the internet.

When Brunson was departing Boston to travel to Armenia in August 2023, his bags set off explosive alarms for an unusual and highly volatile explosive, court documents stated.

Brunson allegedly told Customs and Border Protection officials that he had no idea how or why traces of explosive material would be in or on his bags.

During a search of his Massachusetts home, investigators learned that Brunson allegedly sought to engage in what he described as revolutionary direct action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes.

Brunson also allegedly made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosive devices and rig doors and desks with grenades.

Court documents also stated that his internet searches suggested that he planned to take action against foreign diplomatic facilities in the U.S.

A detailed recipe for making an explosive was allegedly found in a search of his home and a bomb dog allegedly detected three locations in his bedroom.

"It is alleged that Mr. Brunson crossed the line between political expression and mobilization, by taking affirmative steps to carry out unlawful acts. While radical political views may be offensive, they are constitutionally protected. However, experimenting with extremely dangerous explosives in support of those views and then engaging in false statements about your conduct is crossing the line. We will investigate and prosecute anyone who crosses that line in order to keep our communities safe," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

According to the charging documents, Brunson’s alleged bomb-making activities were linked to his "desire to take militant action against Azerbaijanis and others who pose a threat to ethnic Armenians living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh."

Federal officials believe Brunson is living in Yerevan, Armenia and attending the American University there.