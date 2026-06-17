Man accused of burning cross in Chicago's Grant Park released from custody

The Brief Chicago police charged 21-year-old Merlin Lu with multiple felonies, including hate crime and arson charges, after authorities say he burned a cross in Grant Park on June 9. Officers responded to reports of a burning object near Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive, where firefighters extinguished a large cross-shaped fire; no injuries were reported. Investigators identified Lu as the suspect after releasing surveillance images to the public, and he is due back in court Thursday.



A 21-year-old man has been charged after burning a cross in Grant Park last week, according to Chicago Police.

Merlin Lu, 21, of Chicago,is charged with multiple felony counts, including:

One felony count of criminal damage to state-supported property by fire causing more than $500 but less than $10,000 in damage.

One felony count of arson involving real or personal property valued at more than $150.

Two felony counts of committing a hate crime at a park or community center.

One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for breach of the peace.

One misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property involving less than $500 in damage.

One misdemeanor count of cross burning with intent to intimidate

Merlin Lu, 21 (Chicago Police Department)

Lu was arrested by police on June 15.

He was identified as the suspect who started a fire in Grant Park, burning a cross, therefore committing a hate crime, in the 1400 block of S. Halsted on June 9.

The backstory:

Police said officers responded about 2:30 p.m. June 9 to the 600 block of South Columbus Drive after receiving reports of an object on fire.

Video from the scene appeared to show a large burning cross near the intersection of Columbus and Balbo drives in Grant Park.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to court records, surveillance video showed Jason Lu carrying two wooden planks into Grant Park. Prosecutors said Lu used a hammer and nails to construct a cross, wrapped it in toilet paper, doused it with kerosene, attached a red "Make America Great Again" hat and set it on fire.

Court records state the flames spread to the upper branches of a nearby tree before Lu fled the scene shirtless and carrying a backpack.

Lu later told police he believed "the greatest threat to the American people are Trump, Epstein, their billionaire pedophile friends and the MAGA Christian nationals base," according to court records.

Investigators recovered a hammer, box of nails, lighter, cigarette butt and kerosene bottle cap near the burned cross and tree, court records said.

Lu's attorney argued the incident was a political protest rather than a hate crime, saying no one was injured and there was no intent to harm anyone.

During a detention hearing, a judge found prosecutors met their burden of showing Lu posed a threat to the community but failed to present clear and convincing evidence to support a hate crime allegation.

The day after the fire, police released a photo of a man they said was seen leaving the area and asked the public for help identifying him.

Police announced Tuesday that a person of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

What's next:

Lu appeared in court Thursday and was released pending trial without electronic monitoring or other restrictions.

The judge ruled Lu is not a flight risk because he has no prior criminal history, despite finding that he poses a threat to the community.

Damage to the tree is estimated at about $1,800, according to court records.

Lu is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. June 22.