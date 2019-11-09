Man accused of falsely reporting person with gun at DeVry University

article

A man is accused of calling in a bogus report of a man with a gun Tuesday at the DeVry University Lake View campus.

Michael Gallo, 51, was charged with two felony counts of filing a false report of offense, according to Chicago police.

He was identified as the person who allegedly called a school in the 3300 block of North Campbell Avenue and reported a gunman on their campus, police said. DeVry University is located on that block.

Gallo was arrested without incident Friday morning, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.