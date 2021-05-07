Man accused of sexually abusing Elmhurst gym employee, exposing himself to library employee

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old female Elmhurst gym employee, exposing himself to another gym employee and exposing himself to an Elmhurst Public Library employee.

Kelvin Brown, 42, is believed to be homeless and has been charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of criminal sexual abuse, two counts of public indecency and one count of misdemeanor attempt disorderly conduct.

Kelvin Brown

Elmhurst police responded to a call at the Elmhurst Public Library on April 12 for a call of suspicious behavior.

The individual responsible for the call had left the library prior to the officer’s arrival, authorities said.

Officers learned that in addition to this alleged incident, Brown was allegedly involved in two other incidents with patrons at the library.

One of the incidents alleges that Brown pulled his underwear above the waistline of his pants and made visible to the woman his genitals, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The other incident alleges that Brown ran his fingers through the hair on another female patron.

After further investigation, Brown also allegedly grabbed the buttock of a female employee at the FFC Health Club in Elmhurst on April 10.

Brown was arrested and taken into custody by Elmhurst police officers on Friday.

"It is alleged that this defendant not only engaged in lewd and disgusting behavior but also sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old girl while she was at work," Berlin said. "These allegations are extremely disturbing and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I would like to thank the Elmhurst Police Department for their work on this case. I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Cathy Nusgart for her work in securing charges against Mr. Brown."

Advertisement

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 13.