Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'

Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets.

The man began to walk with them and asked them personal questions.

He then offered to take one of the girls to a location she liked to hang out, police said.

The girls refused to share information with him. At that point, the man stopped walking with them and walked westbound toward Washington Street.

The man is described as white and approximately five-ten to six-feet tall.

He has a thin build and brown hair and was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.