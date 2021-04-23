Man approached student near Geneva elementary school: police

article

Geneva police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspicious man who approached a student near an elementary school on Thursday.

Police say the student was approached by the man at about 7:30 a.m. while walking to Harrison Street Elementary School, located at 201 Harrison Street.

The student told police the man identified himself as "Anthony," and asked him several personal questions. The student then ran to a nearby crossing guard and then to school.

The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a gray baseball hat backwards, with a Nike swoosh logo in white, a gray or blue sweatshirt, and gray pants for jeans.

He also had a large, square bandage on his forehead, possibly above his right eye, near his temple area.

After speaking with the student, the man approached a dark gray SUV near the entrance to the Geneva Fire Department where he spoke confrontationally to the driver, before continuing to walk eastbound towards Aldi, located at 975 East State Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Geneva Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.