Man arranging dates in downtown hotels robs 4th victim with stun gun: police

A man in his 20s has been robbing dates with a stun gun over the past month after arranging over dating apps to meet in downtown hotel rooms, police say.

The suspect, who targeted older men, has struck four times since late December, Chicago police said in a community alert.

On Jan. 6, he arranged to meet a 60-year-old man at a room in the first block of West Randolph Street in the Loop, police said.

After 15 minutes, the victim realized his wallet was missing and accused the suspect of stealing it, police said.

The suspect then sat the victim on the bed and lectured him about being racist, police said. With wallet in hand, the suspect threatened the victim with a stun gun and left. The victim was shocked twice in the arm, causing minor abrasions, police said.

Officers responded and arrested the suspect outside the building, but the victim declined to press charges, police said.

Investigators believe the same man was involved in three similar robberies in hotel rooms:

about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, where a suspect threatened his 42-year-old date with a stun gun, but did not use it, while stealing his belongings;

in the morning hours of Jan. 23 in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive; and

in the evening hours of Dec. 22 in the 600 block of North State Street.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.