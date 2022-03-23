Man arrested after fleeing stolen car during Chicago traffic stop
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after running from a stolen car in the Englewood neighborhood.
Around 6:40 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of South LaSalle Street for a black SUV that had license plates indicating it was stolen.
The SUV came to a stop and a 33-year-old man fled on foot but was arrested moments later, police said.
No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
