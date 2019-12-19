Man arrested after police pursuit, rollover crash stemming from Wood Dale bank robbery

A man is in federal custody after allegedly robbing a bank and leading police on a chase from Wood Dale to Northlake in the northwest suburbs.

The man, 31, allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank, 333 E. Irving Park, at gunpoint about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday before fleeing south on Route 83, Wood Dale police said.

Officers spotted the man shortly after and followed him onto Interstate 290, where he traveled east for about six miles before exiting at North Avenue, police said. There, the man tried to cross four sets of railroad tracks and flipped his vehicle over.

The man crawled out of his vehicle and tried to make a run for it but was stopped by police from multiple suburban agencies, police said. He was still holding the bag of money and a gun when he was arrested.

The man was turned over to FBI custody to face federal charges, police said. The Sun-Times is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.