Man arrested after trying to steal CTA bus on the Northwest Side

A man was arrested after trying to drive away in a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

The 36-year-old entered a bus just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road and attempted to drive away but was unsuccessful, according to police.

He was taken into custody and was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

No one was injured during the incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.