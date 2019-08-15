Man arrested for assaulting officer after he was caught shoving propane, brisket into pants

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was allegedly observed shoving propane bottles and sliced beef brisket into his pants at a Nashville-area Walmart.

Police said they were on another call at a Walmart north of Nashville when they observed John Allen Honaker shoving the items into his pants on a security camera.

Police along with a Walmart loss prevention employee confronted and detained Honaker, removing the items from his pants that were valued at approximately $35.

According to police, the loss prevention employee wanted to prosecute Honaker for the theft of the items, which is when the interaction between Honaker and the police turned violent.

On the way to booking, Honaker began spitting inside the vehicle, trying to kick the windows out and slamming his head on the plastic partition in the vehicle, resulting in the officer requesting for a backup unit, according to police.

Police said they attempted to place a hobble restraint on Honaker in order to stop him from causing further damage to the police vehicle, which is when Honaker allegedly tried to kick at an officer’s head and midsection.

Police added that Honaker had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and body and admitted to drinking while proceeding to yell at police while being restrained, warning them “to leave his drunk f******* a** alone.”

Honaker faces charges of misdemeanor assault against an officer, theft of merchandise under $1,000 and public intoxication.

