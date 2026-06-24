Man accused in fire that killed CFD captain returns to court

The Brief A man charged with murder and arson in a fire that killed a Chicago fire captain is due in court Wednesday. Prosecutors say the suspect set a garage fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in April 2025. The captain died after a roof collapsed during the firefighting response.



A man accused of setting a fire that led to the death of a Chicago fire captain is due in court Wednesday for a status hearing.

The backstory:

Charles Green faces more than a dozen charges, including murder and arson. Prosecutors say he set a garage fire in the Austin neighborhood in April 2025.

Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer responded to the fire. During the response, the garage roof collapsed on him. The fire also reignited after the collapse.

Firefighters pulled Meyer from the debris and rushed him to a hospital. He later died from his injuries. Meyer had served with the Chicago Fire Department for 29 years and left behind his wife and four children.

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Court records show surveillance video captured Green entering and leaving the alley where the fire started. Investigators said no one else was seen in the area around that time. However, the video does not show what Green was doing near the garage.

Investigators believe the fire started when garbage cans were set on fire with either matches or a lighter. The flames then spread to the garage.

A judge ordered Green to remain in custody while he awaits trial.

What's next:

A status hearing is a routine court appearance where attorneys and the judge discuss the progress of the case. They may review evidence, discuss witnesses, negotiate possible plea agreements or address other legal matters.

Green's attorney could also ask the court to consider pretrial release.

Supporters and loved ones of Captain Meyer are expected to attend the hearing.