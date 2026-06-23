Chicago crime overnight: Rideshare driver, woman wounded in separate shootings; robbery victim critical

The Brief Four separate shootings were reported overnight across Chicago's West, Northwest and North sides. A 24-year-old man was critically wounded during an armed robbery in Schorsch Village, and police arrested a suspect. A rideshare driver, a woman sitting in a parked vehicle and another man were also wounded in separate shootings.



A man was critically wounded during an armed robbery, a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off passengers, and two other people were wounded in separate shootings overnight on Chicago's West, Northwest and North sides.

Chicago armed robbery and shooting

What we know:

The most serious shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Schorsch Village neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old man was outside when another man approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. During the robbery, the gunman fired shots, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect ran off with the victim's belongings but was quickly taken into custody.

Chicago rideshare driver shot

About two hours later, around 10:35 p.m., a 42-year-old rideshare driver was dropping off passengers in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said his vehicle was also struck by gunfire, damaging the driver's side door.

No other injuries were reported.

Man found shot on West Side

The third shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Lavergne Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Woman shot on North Side

Hours later, at about 5:38 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2600 block of West Glenlake Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood when two armed men approached.

Police said the men opened fire on the vehicle, striking the woman in the leg.

The suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to Endeavor Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shootings in North Lawndale, West Rogers Park and Austin, and police have not announced any arrests in those cases.

Police said the victim in the Austin shooting was not cooperating with investigators.

What's next:

Charges are pending against the suspect arrested in the Schorsch Village armed robbery shooting.

Area detectives are investigating all four shootings.