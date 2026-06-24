Body recovered after teen went missing in Lake Michigan at NW Indiana beach

The Brief The body of a teen who disappeared in Lake Michigan at Washington Park Beach on Monday has been found. The body was recovered around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in 11 feet of water along the rocks on the east side of the Michigan City Pier. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to provide an update during a 9:30 a.m. news conference.



The body of a teenager who went missing in Lake Michigan at a northwest Indiana beach has been located.

What we know:

Authorities were called around 5:40 p.m. Monday after a teenage boy entered the water near the east side of the catwalk, south of the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

Witnesses said the teen, who was wearing red shorts, went underwater and did not resurface.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and La Porte County EMS.

Rescuers searched the area using divers, drones and boats, but strong currents, rough waves and poor visibility made conditions dangerous.

Dive operations were suspended Monday evening because of safety concerns and continued on Tuesday.

Officials said the boy's body was recovered at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in about 11 feet of water along the rocks on the east side of the Michigan City Pier.

During the search Monday, three Michigan City Fire Department divers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation. A DNR diver was also injured and treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the teen's name or age.

What's next:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the recovery and investigation.

What they're saying:

The Michigan City Fire Department is reminding people to pay attention to beach conditions, follow warning signs and stay out of the water when conditions are dangerous.