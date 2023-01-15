Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago

A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger.

Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to Cermak Road and crashed, police said. He was hospitalized and survived. His passenger died at the hospital.

Illinois State Police said Lewis was arrested on Jan. 14. He is charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving death (class 2 felony). His bond was set at $100,000.