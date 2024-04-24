Chicago Heights man charged in DUI crash on I-55

A Chicago Heights man has been arrested more than a month after allegedly driving under the influence and causing injuries in a crash on Interstate 55.

The Illinois State Police responded to the crash on March 18 around 4:12 a.m., involving a wrong-way driver on northbound I-55 at Interstate 94 in Cook County.

An investigation revealed that a silver Jeep traveling southbound on I-55 in the northbound lanes struck a gray Chevrolet truck. Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Javier Segura | ISP

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 23-year-old Javier Segura. He was taken into custody on April 23 and charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm — a Class 4 Felony.

Segura is currently being held until his detention hearing.