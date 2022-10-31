Man arrested in connection to 1996 rape of juvenile in Indiana

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 rape of a female juvenile in Indiana.

DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996, however, it was unknown at the time who the DNA belonged to, authorities said.

In September 2019, a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit connected Terry Draffron to the rape, authorities said.

The CODIS system allows state and local law enforcement to store and compare DNA profiles from crime scenes and convicted offenders.

Indiana State Police worked with the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office and was granted a DNA search warrant.

After Draffron's DNA was collected, a laboratory analysis confirmed the match of his DNA to the DNA collected at the crime scene in 1996.

Draffron accepted a plea agreement on Oct. 20 for rape. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing later this year.