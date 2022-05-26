Man arrested in Orland Park for fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting the passenger of a vehicle in Belmont Cragin.

Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Montes De Oca was arrested in Orland Park Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting a 38-year-old passenger of a vehicle in the 3100 block of North Mango that same day.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.