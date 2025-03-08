Man arrested on multiple felony charges in CTA train stabbing: police

The Brief David Davis, 31, of Freeport, was arrested early Friday and faces multiple felony charges following a stabbing on a CTA train. Police identified Davis as the suspect who stabbed a 31-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road. Davis was set to appear in court Saturday for a detention hearing; further details have not been released.



A Freeport man is facing multiple felony charges after stabbing a man on a CTA train, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

David Davis, 31, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is David Davis, 31. (Chicago PD )

He faces the following charges:

One felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon

One felony count of aggravated battery against a transit employee

One felony count of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

One felony count of possession of a controlled substance

One citation for possessing a weapon on the CTA

Police identified Davis as the suspect who stabbed and injured a 31-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.

Officers responded to the scene and took Davis into custody shortly after the incident.

What's next:

Davis was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a detention hearing.

Further details haven't been released.