Man arrested on multiple felony charges in CTA train stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A Freeport man is facing multiple felony charges after stabbing a man on a CTA train, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
David Davis, 31, was arrested just before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is David Davis, 31. (Chicago PD )
He faces the following charges:
- One felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon
- One felony count of aggravated battery against a transit employee
- One felony count of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon
- One felony count of possession of a controlled substance
- One citation for possessing a weapon on the CTA
Police identified Davis as the suspect who stabbed and injured a 31-year-old man on a CTA train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road.
Officers responded to the scene and took Davis into custody shortly after the incident.
What's next:
Davis was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a detention hearing.
Further details haven't been released.