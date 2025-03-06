Indiana mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old’s death, police say

The Brief A Michigan City boy, 5-year-old Augustus Williams, was found unresponsive at home and later died at a Chicago hospital. His mother, Halie Lewis, and her boyfriend, Brice Barnum, have been charged in connection with his death. Lewis faces a neglect charge, while Barnum is charged with murder and interfering with the reporting of a crime.



An Indiana mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after her 5-year-old son was found unresponsive in their Michigan City home and later died at a Chicago hospital.

Arrests Made in Child's Death

Charges Filed :

Authorities charged Williams' mother, Halie Lewis, 23, with one count of neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony.

She is being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Lewis's boyfriend, Brice Barnum, 32, is charged with one count of murder and one count of interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor, police said. He is also being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police said Barnum lived in Williams' home at the time of the incident.

Pictured is Brice Barnum, 32.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. March 11 in Michigan City.

What we know:

Police responded at 7:16 a.m. March 2 to a home in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive in Michigan City for an unresponsive 5-year-old boy.

The child was transported to Franciscan Hospital before being flown to the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and collected evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on the case or what led to the child's death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the child as Augustus Williams and ruled his death a homicide.

