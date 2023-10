A man was arrested at O'Hare on Monday after making a threat directed toward the airport, according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at Terminal 1 where a male offender became irate.

The man allegedly made a threat to the airport to an on-scene witness, police said. He was taken into custody.

The scene was deemed safe and secure, police said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.