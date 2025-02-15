Man arrested for pointing loaded handgun at traffic from inside St. Charles bar, police say

The Brief Arrest: Dalton T. Geni, 23, was arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at passing vehicles inside a St. Charles bar early Saturday. Incident details: A bar employee called 911 after seeing Geni pull the gun from his waistband, activate a weapon-mounted flashlight, and aim it at traffic; officers stopped him as he was leaving. Charges: Geni, who had a valid FOID card and concealed carry license, faces two felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor assault charges; his court date is March 20.



A man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at passing vehicles while inside a bar in St. Charles, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened at 12:22 a.m. at a bar in the 0-99 block of North Third Street.

St. Charles police officers who were already in the area conducting routine bar checks responded and stopped the man as he was leaving the business.

He was identified as Dalton T. Geni, 23, and was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Pictured is Dalton T. Geni, 23.

Police said he was arrested two minutes after they received the report.

Dig deeper:

A bar employee called 911 after witnessing Geni pull the gun from his waistband, turn on a weapon-mounted flashlight and point it at passing vehicles, police said.

Geni then stood up from the table while still holding the weapon and walked behind the bar, where the employee remained on the phone with the authorities.

He then left the business before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police said Geni had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card and a Concealed Carry License (CCL). However, it is unlawful to carry a firearm in a place licensed to sell alcohol.

"It is also unlawful to carry or possess a firearm while engaged in the commission or attempted commission of a misdemeanor involving the use or threat of violence against another person or another person’s property," police said.

What's next:

Geni was taken to the St. Charles Police Department and charged with:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon (2 Counts) – Class 4 felony ·

Aggravated assault – Class A misdemeanor

Aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon – Class A misdemeanor

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on March 20.