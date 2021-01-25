Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested, teen girl cited after reported assault on Near North Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was arrested and a 15-year-old girl was cited Monday after an assault was reported on the Near North Side.

Officers responded to a call of an assault in progress about 1:30 a.m. and found the pair in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said.

Though the victim was nowhere to be found, the man and girl matched the description of the suspects and were taken to the police station, police said.

The man was found to have an outstanding warrant and will remain in custody, while the girl was cited for violating curfew, police said.

Police could not provide further information Monday morning.