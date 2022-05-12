Man arrested within 15 minutes of attempting to carjack victim on Chicago's Southwest Side: police

article

An Arizona man is accused of trying to carjack a man on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Jacquez Oaks, 29, faces one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a citation for possession of cannabis.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oaks allegedly attempted to take a vehicle by force from a 37-year-old man in the 3700 block of South Ashland.

Less than 15 minutes later, responding officers arrested Oaks and placed him into custody.

At this time, narcotics were also allegedly recovered.

Oaks was charged accordingly.

No other information was provided by police.