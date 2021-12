article

A man verbally assaulted a 7-Eleven cashier and set the store on fire, CWB Chicago reported.

The incident happened early Saturday at the store at 29 East Madison in the Loop, according to CWB Chicago.

The victim, 41, hid in a bathroom as the man lit the place on fire. She and another person were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

