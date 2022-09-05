Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police

A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood.

Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him.

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and back, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.