Man carjacked at gunpoint follows suspects, strikes several vehicles on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man who was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning followed the suspects who took his vehicle and ended up striking several other vehicles on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Just before 2 a.m., a 30-year-old man was sitting in his 2014 Kia Sportage in the 5100 block of West Montana when two men forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle.

The victim then got into a Chrysler van and followed the suspects. He ended up striking a vehicle in traffic in the 2200 block of North Laramie.

The van and the Kia struck several parked vehicles before coming to a stop in the 2100 block of North Laramie, police said.

The Kia caught on fire and the suspects fled on foot.

The victim and two other people in the van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

The offenders are not currently in custody.