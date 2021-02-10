Man carjacked at gunpoint in Cragin; 2 in custody

Two people were taken into custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was sitting in his car about 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North La Crosse Avenue when two males approached him, Chicago police said.

One of the carjackers pointed a gun at the 48-year-old and told him to get out of the car, police said. The man complied and the suspects drove off in his 2005 silver-colored Mazda.

Later, officers spotted the Mazda and pulled the car over in the 2000 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said. When the car came to a stop, the males ran out and were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Officers recovered a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.