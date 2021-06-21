Man carjacked at gunpoint in South Loop

A 32-year-old man was carjacked Sunday in South Loop.

About 6:30 p.m., he was getting out of his vehicle in the first block of East 9th Street, when he was approached by several people, Chicago police said. One of the people pulled out a gun, struck the man in the neck, and demanded his car keys.

The man complied and handed over the key fob, police said. The group then fled west on 9th Street, in the man’s gray Volkswagen Atlas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The 32-year-old refused treatment, police said.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.