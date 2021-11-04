Expand / Collapse search

Man carjacked on Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A man was carjacked Wednesday night in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was retrieving something from his car around 10:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when four men exited a vehicle armed with handguns, police said.

The carjackers took his wallet and phone before driving off in his 2017 Ford Fusion, police said.

The victim was uninjured during the carjacking.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.