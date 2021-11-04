Man carjacked on Northwest Side

A man was carjacked Wednesday night in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was retrieving something from his car around 10:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when four men exited a vehicle armed with handguns, police said.

The carjackers took his wallet and phone before driving off in his 2017 Ford Fusion, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victim was uninjured during the carjacking.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.