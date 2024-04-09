Man carjacked victim at gunpoint then kidnapped and carjacked another person 30 minutes later: police

article

A man is accused of carjacking two individuals at gunpoint in a 30-minute span earlier this week.

Virgil Gibson, 22, is facing two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, along with one felony count each of aggravated unlawful restraint and armed aggravated kidnapping.

Around 11:47 p.m. on Sunday, Gibson allegedly participated in the carjacking of a vehicle from a 32-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5900 block of South Morgan Street.

Furthermore, Gibson is implicated in an aggravated carjacking and aggravated kidnapping incident involving a 35-year-old man, which occurred on Tuesday at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force apprehended Gibson around 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday and subsequently charged him.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.