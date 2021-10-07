Man charged after fleeing from Orland Park Police, converting firearm into fully automatic piston

article

A man has been charged after Orland Park police said he converted a firearm into a fully automatic pistol.

Dionte Wilson, 25, of Riverdale was charged with obstructing a police officer, misdemeanor violations of the concealed carry act and unlawful use of a weapon - machine gun.

On Aug. 21, Orland Park Tactical Officers stopped a vehicle in the 8800 block of 151st Street.

During the stop, officers said they detected an odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

Two occupants of the vehicle, the driver, Dawan Ford, and passenger, Dionte Wilson, admitted to smoking cannabis in the vehicle, police said.

Wilson, who is a FOID and CCL card holder, also admitted to having a firearm on him.

When officers asked Ford and Wilson to exit the vehicle, the vehicle fled southbound on Orlan Brook Drive.

automatic wearpon | Credit: Orland Park Police Department

The vehicle crashed into a tree several blocks later, police said.

Both Wilson and Ford then abandoned the vehicle and fled on food before officers arrived on the scene.

Wilson was found shortly after and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from his waistband, police said.

Before crashing into the tree, a witness stated that they saw Wilson throw a different firearm out of the passenger window.

The firearm was recovered and officers discovered that it was fully loaded with an aftermarket selector switch installed, which enables the firearm to be fully automatic.

Ford was also taken into custody later that evening, and charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding and obstructing a peace officer after felony fleeing and eluding charges were denied.

Officers also recovered 11 grams of cannabis from the crashed vehicle.

Originally, felony unlawful use of a weapon charges were put on hold until the firearm with the selector switch could be tested, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police Crime Lab confirmed that the firearm could be fired fully automatic, and Wilson was charged accordingly.

Wilson was transported to the Bridgeview Courthouse Wednesday and was issued a $10,000 Bond.