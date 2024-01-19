Man charged after stealing $10K from Naperville gas station: police

article

A man has been charged in connection with a December burglary that netted over $10,000 in merchandise and cash from a Naperville gas station.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, was one of two people who broke into a gas station on Dec. 4 in the 2800 block of Book Road, according to police. Lopez and his accomplice caused "significant damage" to the store and an interior ATM before stealing thousands in merchandise and cash, police said.

Lopez, of Chicago, was arrested Monday. He was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of burglary and theft.

Naperville police are still trying to identify the second suspect wanted in the burglary.