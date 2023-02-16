Man charged after taking gun on CTA bus
article
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after taking a gun on a CTA bus Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Carlos Martinez, 20, was arrested after taking a gun on a CTA bus in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue, according to police.
Martinez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a municipal code violation for taking a weapon on the CTA.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
No further information was immediately available.