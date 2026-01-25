Man charged after woman seriously injured in Chatham shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder of a 22-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Pierre Davis, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with:
- One felony count – Attempt Murder - First Degree
- One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm
- One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm
- Two felony counts – Aggravated Assault/Peace Officer/Fire/ER Worker
- One felony count – Domestic Battery - Aggravated
- Five felony counts – Aggravated Discharge Firearm - Vehicle/Sch
- Three felony counts – Reckless Discharge Firearm - Endanger
- One felony count – Felon Possess Weapon
- One Issuance of Warrant
Davis was arrested on Jan. 23 around 7:51 p.m. in the 8000 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.
Police identified Davis as the offender, who less than 10 minutes earlier, shot and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, they say that Davis was armed and tried to run and fired his weapon multiple times at the officers. According to police, two officers returned fire and struck Davis.
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.