Man charged after woman seriously injured in Chatham shooting: police

The Brief Pierre Davis, 28, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after a 22-year-old woman was shot and seriously injured on Chicago’s South Side. He was arrested less than 10 minutes later nearby on S. Ingleside Avenue. Police say Davis fired at officers while trying to flee, and officers returned fire, striking him.



A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder of a 22-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Pierre Davis, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with:

One felony count – Attempt Murder - First Degree

One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm

One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm

Two felony counts – Aggravated Assault/Peace Officer/Fire/ER Worker

One felony count – Domestic Battery - Aggravated

Five felony counts – Aggravated Discharge Firearm - Vehicle/Sch

Three felony counts – Reckless Discharge Firearm - Endanger

One felony count – Felon Possess Weapon

One Issuance of Warrant

Davis was arrested on Jan. 23 around 7:51 p.m. in the 8000 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.

Police identified Davis as the offender, who less than 10 minutes earlier, shot and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in the 7900 block of S. Ingleside Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they say that Davis was armed and tried to run and fired his weapon multiple times at the officers. According to police, two officers returned fire and struck Davis.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Monday.