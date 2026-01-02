Man charged with DUI after crashing into a residential building in Johnsburg: police

The Brief A gray Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a residential building on the 2500 block of W. Johnsburg Road around 8:19 a.m. on New Year’s Day, prompting a response from Johnsburg Police. Following an investigation, Bryan Clark was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and possession of an open alcohol container. Clark was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in February.



A man has been charged after crashing into a residential building on New Year's Day, according to Johnsburg Police.

What we know:

Around 8:19 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of W. Johnsburg Road for a report of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that had allegedly left the road and crashed into a residential building.

After an investigation, Bryan Clark was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and possession of an open alcohol container, police said.

Clark was released from custody and issued a court date in February.