Man charged with DUI after crashing into a residential building in Johnsburg: police
Johnsburg, Ill. - A man has been charged after crashing into a residential building on New Year's Day, according to Johnsburg Police.
What we know:
Around 8:19 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of W. Johnsburg Road for a report of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that had allegedly left the road and crashed into a residential building.
After an investigation, Bryan Clark was charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and possession of an open alcohol container, police said.
Clark was released from custody and issued a court date in February.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Johnsburg Police.