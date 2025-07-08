Man charged with filming coworkers in bathroom at suburban factory, police say

The Brief Jesus Salazar, 45, is accused of secretly recording coworkers in the bathroom at Pures Foods in Northlake. Police discovered the footage on a memory card during a separate arrest for criminal sexual assault of a minor. Salazar faces charges in both DuPage and Cook counties and is currently on home confinement until his next court date on Aug. 25.



A suburban factory employee is facing multiple charges after police say he secretly recorded his coworkers using the bathroom at a cookie and snack manufacturing plant.

What we know:

Jesus Salazar, 45, was charged in Cook County after investigators allegedly found hidden camera footage on a memory card in his backpack. The recordings, according to police, showed employees at Pures Foods in Northlake being filmed without their knowledge.

The disturbing discovery was made in January during a separate investigation.

Glen Ellyn police had arrested Salazar at that time on charges of criminal sexual assault of a minor. According to a police report, during their investigation, detectives found a camera and memory card inside his backpack.

We spoke this afternoon with an attorney representing two of the workers who were unknowingly videotaped.

"Locker rooms, bathrooms – you would expect a sense of privacy in those areas. Obviously, here, they did not have that privacy. For a period of time they didn't even know that this was happening until he even got arrested. It must've been shocking and disgusting to know that someone videotaped them in such a compromising position without their consent and knowledge, for months at a time,"

What's next:

Salazar now faces charges in both DuPage and Cook counties. He appeared in court Tuesday and was released with conditions, including home confinement.

His next court date in DuPage County is July 22.