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Man charged with gun offense after rolling cannabis cigar on CTA train: officials

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 6, 2026 3:09 PM CDT
Published June 6, 2026 3:09 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Kenneth Stapleton, 43, was arrested after deputies saw him rolling a cannabis cigar on a CTA Red Line train at 69th Street Station.
    • Authorities found he had an active forgery warrant and recovered a firearm during a search.
    • Stapleton was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and ordered to electronic monitoring.

CHICAGO - A man is facing gun charges after he was caught rolling a cannabis cigar on a CTA Red Line train, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

On May 31, police saw Kenneth Stapleton, 43, on a Red Line train stopped at 69th Street Station around 2:35 p.m. as they were doing premises checks. According to officials, Stapleton was rolling a cigar with a green leafy substance, a violation of Chicago Transit Authority rules. 

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Kenneth Stapleton, 43 (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

When officials arrested him, they learned that Stapleton had an active warrant out for his arrest in a forgery case. They also recovered a firearm while searching him, for which, he did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

 Stapleton has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and was ordered to remain on electronic monitoring until his hearing on June 1.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityChicagoNews