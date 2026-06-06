Man charged with gun offense after rolling cannabis cigar on CTA train: officials

The Brief Kenneth Stapleton, 43, was arrested after deputies saw him rolling a cannabis cigar on a CTA Red Line train at 69th Street Station. Authorities found he had an active forgery warrant and recovered a firearm during a search. Stapleton was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and ordered to electronic monitoring.



A man is facing gun charges after he was caught rolling a cannabis cigar on a CTA Red Line train, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

On May 31, police saw Kenneth Stapleton, 43, on a Red Line train stopped at 69th Street Station around 2:35 p.m. as they were doing premises checks. According to officials, Stapleton was rolling a cigar with a green leafy substance, a violation of Chicago Transit Authority rules.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kenneth Stapleton, 43 (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

When officials arrested him, they learned that Stapleton had an active warrant out for his arrest in a forgery case. They also recovered a firearm while searching him, for which, he did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Stapleton has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and was ordered to remain on electronic monitoring until his hearing on June 1.