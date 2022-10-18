Kentucky man charged in cold case murder of 69-year-old Gary woman

A Kentucky man has been charged in connection with the brutal slaying of a 69-year-old woman inside her Gary, Indiana home in 1994.

Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday with the June 17, 1994 rape and strangulation of Gloria Hansell, according to a statement from FBI Indianapolis.

Hansell, who was a widow, lived alone in the 3900 block of Buchanan Street and relied on an in-home oxygen machine due to poor health, the statement said.

According to a witness, Smith, who was 32-years-old at the time of the murder, had gone to Hansell's house at least twice in the weeks preceding Hansell's death.

On one occasion, Smith allegedly told the woman he had just moved back to the area from out of state, and asked Hansell if he could mow her lawn for money, to which she declined the offer.

Hansell allegedly told the witness Smith appeared at her home a second time, and made an unwanted advance towards her that made her uncomfortable when he tried to kiss her neck inside her house.

In 2020, the FBI asked the Indiana State Police regional laboratory in Lowell to re-examine evidence in the case after investigators were able to place Smith in Gary shortly before Hansell's murder and learned he knew her.

Smith was identified as a suspect after male DNA was found in Hansell's sexual assault kit that was collected at the time of her autopsy, the FBI said.

Smith has been charged with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape, according to the FBI Indianapolis.

FBI Indianapolis is asking anyone with information on the case to call 219-942-4899.