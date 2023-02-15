Man charged in 2021 carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A man was charged in connection with a 2021 carjacking in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 18-year-old was one of the suspects who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 50-year-old man on June 14, 2021 in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.