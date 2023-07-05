Man charged in Chinatown carjacking

A man is facing charges in a robbery and carjacking Monday night in the Chinatown neighborhood.

Tony Davis, 23, is accused of forcefully robbing and carjacking a 29-year-old man in the 300 block of West Cermak Road, according to police.

Davis was arrested Tuesday in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street. He was charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated robbery and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.