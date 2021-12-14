Man charged in deadly quadruple shooting in West Englewood

A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man to death and grazing a woman and three girls with gunfire in a June shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Antonio Baldwin, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Baldwin was accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man who was standing next to a car on June 10 in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said.

The gunfire also struck four people who were inside the parked car: A 26-year-old woman and three girls, ages 17, 6 and 4, according to police.

Baldwin was arrested Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.