Man charged in deadly quadruple shooting in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man to death and grazing a woman and three girls with gunfire in a June shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Antonio Baldwin, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.
Baldwin was accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man who was standing next to a car on June 10 in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said.
The gunfire also struck four people who were inside the parked car: A 26-year-old woman and three girls, ages 17, 6 and 4, according to police.
Baldwin was arrested Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.
Advertisement
He is due in bond court Tuesday.