Man charged in deadly shooting in Scottsdale

article

A man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of another man in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Isaiah Hudson, 24, was accused of gunning down a 39-year-old man on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

Hudson was arrested Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal issuance of a warrant, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP