Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in deadly shooting in Scottsdale

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Isaiah Hudson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of another man in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Isaiah Hudson, 24, was accused of gunning down a 39-year-old man on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

Hudson was arrested Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal issuance of a warrant, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

CPD offering cash rewards for crime tips

Chicago's top cop is looking to solve some of our recent rash of violence with cash rewards.